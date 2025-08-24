Oscar Werethy?
1991: "The Silence of the Lambs" dir. Jonathan Demme
A depraved look into the monstrosity of misogynist men.
Aug 24
Oscar Werethy?
1992: "Unforgiven" dir. Clint Eastwood
A deconstructed Western with no winner.
Aug 19
Oscar Werethy?
1993: "Schindler's List" dir. Steven Spielberg
An appropriate blend of history and dramaturgy.
Aug 10
Oscar Werethy?
1994: "Forrest Gump" dir. Robert Zemeckis
A mold on a block of All-American cheese. A popular staple, but aged poorly.
Aug 3
Oscar Werethy?
February 2025
1995: Braveheart dir. Mel Gibson
Three hours of meaningless Scottish pride saved by gory, exciting battle sequences.
Feb 16
Oscar Werethy?
1996: The English Patient dir. Anthony Minghella
A well-acted film that you have to be very, very patient to watch.
Feb 9
Oscar Werethy?
1997: "Titanic" dir. James Cameron
A rather boring piece of art with an undeniable legacy.
Feb 2
Oscar Werethy?
January 2025
1998: "Shakespeare in Love" dir. John Madden
A modern theatrical embodiment of William Shakespeare's disrespect for historical accuracy.
Jan 26
Oscar Werethy?
1999: "American Beauty" dir. Sam Mendes
A thematically troubling masterpiece and its equally troubling sense of reality.
Jan 19
Oscar Werethy?
Coming soon
This is Oscar Werethy?.
Jan 13
Oscar Werethy?
