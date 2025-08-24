Oscar Werethy?

1991: "The Silence of the Lambs" dir. Jonathan Demme
A depraved look into the monstrosity of misogynist men.
  
5
1992: "Unforgiven" dir. Clint Eastwood
A deconstructed Western with no winner.
  
1993: "Schindler's List" dir. Steven Spielberg
An appropriate blend of history and dramaturgy.
  
1994: "Forrest Gump" dir. Robert Zemeckis
A mold on a block of All-American cheese. A popular staple, but aged poorly.
  
