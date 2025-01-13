Oscar Werethy?

I am a 20-year-old woman from South Jersey, and an aspiring film and television critic/journalist to boot. This project is an undertaking that I hope will comprehensively showcase my original thoughts, ideas, and commitments to a future employer. A subscription supports my future in the industry—and if I’m lucky, you might actually just find it entertaining, too :).

Here is a comprehensive Google Sheets I compiled to aide me in keeping myself organized with this project, with thanks to a list compiled by IMDB here. If you’d like, check my most recent post to see what year I’ll be reviewing next (I’m going in descending order from 1999-backwards) and share your thoughts and reflections with me in the comments or at my email!

A reflection on the winners of Best Picture from 1950-1999 and how they hold up in the 21st century, from the mind of a 21-year-old English/Film student. Updates every Sunday.

Casey Workman is a 21-year-old English/Film student from New Jersey. She writes criticism as an excuse to consume media 24/7. She/Her.
