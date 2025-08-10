Metacritic Score: 95/100

IMDB User Rating: 9/10

My Rating: 4.5/5 stars

Finally, a film of the ‘90s blew me away again. In performance, visuals, score, and writing, Steven Spielberg’s Schindler’s List celebrates a hero of history while managing not to discount the horrid reality of our past (…too much). The Holocaust is a very difficult subject to tackle in non-documentary film, as it is something so horrible that spinning a positive light on any of its events is dangerous territory that requires lots of careful attention in nuance. Which, I would argue, is something that Spielberg handled and achieved with taste and class.

Schindler’s List regales the true story of Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), a German businessman and Nazi party member looking to reap the economic benefits of World War II. Somewhat of a con-artist, Schindler only aligns with the Nazi party for political benefit and ease of bribery, which is the same reason he hires a Jewish accountant Itzhak Stern (Ben Kingsley) who has black market connections: to advance his enamelware factory and cash out as quickly and greatly as possible. Stern hires exclusively Jewish men and women as essential workers in Schindler’s factory save them from the liquidation of the ghetto and ultimate relocation to concentration camps. With the eventual arrive of blood-crazed Nazi lieutenant Amon Goeth (Ralph Fiennes) in Krakow, Schindler becomes radicalized to the Nazi regime as he witnesses the death of a little girl in a red coat, and makes it his mission to save Jewish people from internment, ultimately hiring 1,100 Polish Jews before their liberation at the end of the war.

For the first act of the film, Spielberg highlights the complete immorality of the Nazi regime exceptionally with his editing and composition. In the very first scene, the audience sees black and white footage of red flames, that slowly fade and flicker out accompanied by loss of color. The inclusion of the color red comes back later with the little girl, and we thus associate red thereafter not only with importance, but of the Jewish blood that is shed—the only color exemplifies their brightness and unavoidable presence in society and its history, and the flame characterizes the light that Nazis tried brutally to extinguish.

There are often sudden jump cuts and zoom-ins during this first act, so much so that it is hard to settle in as a viewer because as soon as you get comfortable, it erratically shifts. Music is almost constantly playing, even behind dialogue, so that it is extremely apparent and unsettling when all is quiet. And even then, there are scenes where even the presence of music gets under your skin, such as when in A Clockwork Orange-esque fashion a Nazi officer rapidly plays classical piano as it cuts back and forth to other officers brutalizing and massacring a house full of Jewish families. Spielberg designs his film so that the viewer is left intensely uncomfortable, which I feel that a film about this subject should.

The second act is where I feel Spielberg had begun to make a wrong turn. This wrong turn is brought to fruition with the introduction of Amon Goeth. As a patented fanatic of all things Fiennes (as evident in all of my gushing in reviews of 1998 and 1996), my issue was not with Ralph’s performance whatsoever, but with the inclusion of the character at all. Spielberg most notably sprung to fame with 1975’s high-concept blockbuster Jaws, and mistakenly took that theatricality to the screen in Schindler’s List. I personally don’t feel that this film needed an antagonist at all, as the horrors of reality were antagonistic enough. I did not need his secondary plot wherein he murders Jewish folks in the street from his balcony for fun to really explain to me how bad the Holocaust was for their people. However, despite Spielberg’s inability to relinquish his own dramaturgy, I found that this did not overall retract too badly from the sentiment of Schindler’s heroism or the suffering of an innocent people in a way that was garish or unbecoming.

In fact, I find there are many moments where Spielberg is still able to make up for this oversight. During the last day of the relocation of people to the Jewish ghetto, we see a close up shot of a young girl repeatedly yelling “goodbye, Jews!” as they walk past her in the street. For me, this moment was one of the most daunting—evident of a mass manipulation and indoctrination of not just adults but youth who have not had the worldly experience to truly know any better than what they see before them. Even after the entire film, this moment still haunts me nearly the most. Another chilling scene depicts the relocation of Jewish people to concentration camps. As they board their transportation, they are instructed by SS Officers to write their names on their suitcases with chalk, as this is how they will find them in the camps. As the shuttles or whatnot leave, the scene cuts to mountainous piles of shoes and clothing, panning to show the SS Officers emptying the cases. In the last couple of frames, an officer dumps a handful of little objects on the table of a Jewish worker who is being made to sort through things—these objects are teeth with silver crowns, implicitly pulled from mouths of victims en route to Auschwitz. The emptying of the suitcases to me felt symbolic of not only Poland being emptied of the Jewish, but also of the victims quite literally being emptied to a shell of what they once were as autonomy and will are ripped away from them.

Writing aside, I felt the overall performances were stellar. Liam Neeson blew me away in a role I feel was atypical for him, and his chemistry on screen with Ben Kingsley’s character of Itzhak Stern truly made me understand the character of Oskar Schindler. As an English and Film major, I consume so much media all of the time that it takes a lot to tug at my heartstrings, but this movie left me impressed and a mess. It did vaguely amuse me upon the realization of how similar young Fiennes and Neeson look to one another; I chose to believe it was intentional, to emphasize that even a morally grey everyman like Schindler, no different from Joe Schmo down the street, can be morally heroic despite factors that are working against him. Schindler’s List was tastefully a winner for me, and I’m very pleased to concede that maybe the 1990s weren’t such an awful time for groundbreaking cinema after all.

Message Casey Workman

Leave a comment

P.S.: if you’d like, I do short-form reviews on all films I watch on my Letterboxd profile. Sometimes they’re silly, but other times I am so captivated by films that are not on this list that I have to review them on the spot! Please feel free to message me with any films you’d like me to give my insight on.

Also, I will never ask for paid subscribers, as you reading this helps me out as much as I have entertained you :). That being said, if you would like to be so kind as to donate should you like to help me complete my last year of college, then I do have a Kofi set up here. Thank you so much for reading regardless of how you support!