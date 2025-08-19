Metacritic Score: 85/100

IMDB User Rating: 8.2/10

My Rating: 3.5/5 stars

If there is one thing I’ve learned about American film in the late-20th century thus far on this endeavor, it’s that Americans absolutely devour a period piece. And what better genre to set back in time than a Western?

Clint Eastwood is no stranger to the Western after his starring roles in the Dollars trilogy, and his masterful writing and acting in Unforgiven is evident of his artistry. Eat your heart out, Tony Soprano, because Eastwood proves himself a regular Gary Cooper as he etches yet another stoic, hard, and manly cowboy outlaw into his resume with this film.

After a prostitute is left disfigured by two cowboys, the town’s sheriff (Gene Hackman) who is staunchly against violence lets them off nearly scot-free. Dissatisfied with this lack of punishment, women of the brothel raise a $1,000 reward for any man who slays the assaulters. The film then follows the trajectory of The Kid (Jaimz Woolvett), a scrawny juvenile outlaw whose bark is much bigger than his bite; notorious outlaw William Munny (Clint Eastwood) who has killed more men than any man hath killed before; and his best friend Ned Logan (Morgan Freeman), all three in cahoots to chase down the bounty. However, this is not your regular Western—sheriff Little Bill is no Wyatt Earp, but the outlaws don’t come out unscathed, either. Everyone and everything feels the consequences of the life of crime.

The film begins with an opening crawl detailing a young woman who married an outlaw, and died not at his hands, but of illness after bearing his children. It claims that her mother feared for her, and could never understand why she married an outlaw like Will Munny when she could have had such a nice life. This sets the tone for the film perfectly, in my opinion—it commands a world wherein no one can escape their reputation, nor can they escape the horrors of living. Despite being retired and a father, Will Munny will always be the most dangerous outlaw so long as he stays in the West, and he makes reluctant peace with this as he is recruited by the Kid. The Kid chases this reputational high and claims to have taken the lives of five men, but by the end of the movie admits that the life he takes from one of the cowboy saboteurs shall be his first and his very last, because he cannot be as tough as he claims. And poor Ned Logan, just by association with the life of a bandit, is flogged for information and his corpse displayed as a trophy outside the saloon to celebrate laying down the law. After a good old fashioned shootout, Will Munny leaves the saloon, and a closing crawl alerts that the mother of his dead wife can’t seem to find him where he last had the kids, assuming he took them and ran off to live a new life somewhere else.

These three men all live and breathe emotion and sorrow and regret, but because they have taken on such masculine positions—and such violent ones—this world will not allow them too. Killing isn’t fun for them; they do it because one day they started to make a living and now they are never allowed to stop until it stops them. I did enjoy this desconstructive narrativization of the Western genre, as it made room for grey in a genre whose plots are typically so black and white. My main complaint was that this endeavor tonally took over the film in a way that made the mood a tad too constant in its dreariness, leading to my occasional boredom around the film’s middle.

That being said, I appreciated as the English major I am the overall Homeresque nature of the plot. Like Achilles, Munny lets his rage subdue him into murderous ways, though he tries to avoid this lifestyle but cannot stand the cruelty of death when it happens to his friend, Ned Logan. Munny is a classic antihero, intending to do good by taking the lesser of two evils after having already gone down a salacious route in life. Dangerous men time and time again prove themselves to be cowards in this film, and I appreciate that not only is failing to be violent cowardice, but so is failing to abstain from violence in the honor of your dead wife.

I overall truly enjoyed Unforgiven, but it felt a tad like it was designed for praise; so deconstructive that perhaps it was fishing for compliments. The film was grandiose, but rightly so was it revered, and I feel I probably would have enjoyed it more had I watched it isolated from this list, as The English Patient and Braveheart made me feel like everything is “Oscar-bait”. Or maybe I’m just too hung up on Annie Oakley to be all too impressed with the likes of men.

P.S.: if you’d like, I do short-form reviews on all films I watch on my Letterboxd profile. Sometimes they’re silly, but other times I am so captivated by films that are not on this list that I have to review them on the spot! Please feel free to message me with any films you’d like me to give my insight on.

