Oscar Werethy?

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
1d

I loved the review although when I actually watched the movie, the horror was too much for me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Oscar Werethy?
Molly O'blivion's avatar
Molly O'blivion
4d

"But this film is so much more than the hunt for a serial killer—it’s a feminist anthem purporting the truth that for a woman, men of all natures can be monsters, especially when we are trying to enter fields traditionally occupied by men."

I love everything about this piece, and I had such a hard time figuring out which section to quote. Haha. This is an excellent review/analysis, that covers so much of what I love - and a few things I often neglect in my memory - about this film. I think it was especially good timing here for me, because I JUST finished re-watching Jon Amiel's Copycat (1995) this afternoon and thought to myself, "Damn, the early-to-mid-90s was truly a golden age for feminism in the crime genre."

I have mixed feelings about the Academy (mostly born from my devotion to horror, its mortal enemy), but sometimes, they really get it right. And so have you, new friend. You've just nailed it.

Also, following you on Letterboxd! <3

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Oscar Werethy? and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Casey Workman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture