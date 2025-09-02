Oscar Werethy?

Mike Hampton
2d

I love your passion, and it's true that a movie can be good without being correct, and, conversely, that holy grails should be touched. It was better than "men of his time". It helped America take another step towards Native Indians not being animals.

Have you seen 'Black Robe'? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMcUG2YDeu8

I also recommend, in order, recent documentaries:

#1 'Yintah' - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALasZGtCa6M (Netflix)

#2 'Bad Press' - 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYOqk0c3R7s

#3 'Lakota Nation vs. United States' - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eV9Oeut62vw

#4 'Sugarcane' - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qSb6OyRPy5A

